TARC workers protest, demand hazard pay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC workers want hazard pay after continuing to keep buses on Louisville roads during the coronavirus pandemic.

A group, including US Senate candidate Amy McGrath, held a protest at TARC headquarters Thursday.

Theo Hamilton is president of the union which includes drivers, mechanics, and maintenance workers. He said the group wants higher pay as they face safety concerns during the pandemic.

“It's frightening to work during the pandemic because they have to endure everybody. Anybody and everybody gets on that bus. We don't know what one person may have. We don't know what the next person may have,” Hamilton said.

In a statement, TARC pointed to their safety strategy which includes limiting riders to essential trips, capping ridership at 25 people per bus and requiring people wear masks. TARC’s statement goes on to say current practices are in line with federal policies and driver concerns