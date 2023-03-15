Officials: Sysco drivers reject company contract offer

The employers offer was rejected by 88 percent due primarily to "concerns about safety, quality of life, wages, and benefits."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sysco delivery drivers, represented by Teamsters Local 89, have rejected the company's contract offer.

According to a press release from Teamsters Local 89, the employers offer was rejected by 88 percent due primarily to "concerns about safety, quality of life, wages, and benefits."

Officials say Teamsters Local 89 represents over 17,000 workers in southern Indiana and Kentucky.

The press release states that drivers first unionized in 2022 to bring forth workplace issues they were facing -- like 12 or more hour long shifts where employees unload and deliver hundreds of pounds of food.

"This grueling physical labor physically and mentally exhausts drivers and puts their safety, and that of the public, in danger when they are behind the wheel of a delivery truck," the press release said.

Since the company contract offer was rejected, the press release states that Sysco could address their drivers concerns or they could just refuse to do so.

Teamsters Local 89 says if Sysco refuses to address the drivers concerns, they are "prepared to do anything and everything within our power to support drivers in their fight to win the contract they deserve."

“We want the company to come back to the negotiating table and take our concerns seriously,” Cory Browning, a driver at Sysco, said. “We deserve a better work-life balance, and there’s serious safety concerns that have been brushed off.”

Officials say that Sysco provides food to hundreds of customers in Louisville and across Kentucky. One of the company's "largest accounts" is with Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS).

Officials added that Sysco has recently begun notifying their customers of a potential work stoppage.

“The ball is in Sysco’s court now, but we’re going to do whatever we have to do to support our members,” Teamsters Local 89 President Avral Thompson said. “If that means there’s a strike, that’s on Sysco for not doing the right thing when they had the chance.”

