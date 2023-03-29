Shepherdsville man arrested after an hours-long standoff with SWAT team

Authorities were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant when the suspect barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday night.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Authorities say a SWAT team had to help Louisville police arrest a Shepherdsville man who had barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday night.

Officials said detectives with the Shepherdsville Police Department were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant in the 200 block of Stevens Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Detectives said they contacted the wanted subject, Michael Simpson, at the door of the home, but he allegedly shut the door and refused to leave. They added that they tried to get Simpson from the building, but he didn't respond.

St. Matthews Police Department’s SWAT team was requested to the scene by Shepherdsville Police Command, officials said.

The SWAT team was able to get in contact with Simpson, but he still allegedly refused to leave the building.

Officials said St. Matthews Police were able to "use multiple measures" to get Simpson to exit the home.

Detective Casey Clark told WHAS11 last night:

“I am on scene. No hostage. We do have a barricaded subject in the 200 block of Stevens drive. Only one occupant in the home."

After an hours-long standoff, police were able to arrest Simpson without issue around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Shepherdsville Police said no one was injured during this incident.

