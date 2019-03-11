DEXTER, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say a male suspect has been fatally shot during a weekend altercation with police.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Jones says in a news release 42-year-old John D. Hale of Almo was shot Saturday in the Calloway County community of Dexter.

The statement says the shooting occurred following an altercation with police but did not provide details. It says a Calloway County sheriff's deputy and a Murray police officer had responded to a report of a suspicious person.

Neither officer was injured and their names were not immediately released.

An autopsy on Hale's body was planned for Sunday.

Dexter is in southwestern Kentucky and is about 114 miles (183 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.