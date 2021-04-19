Reports: UK chemistry professor dies after fall

Student publication the Kentucky Kernel said Dr. Susan Odom passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky (UK) professor passed away last weekend after an accident at her home, according to multiple sources.

The Kentucky Kernel, a student-produced publication at the university, reported the death of Dr. Susan Odom Monday. The Fayette County Coroner's Office said Odom passed away after falling down the stairs in her home, the article said.

The UK Chemistry department posted about Odom's death on Facebook, calling her "one of its young stars in research and education." The university said Odom's research focused on developing organic chemical materials and improving energy storage.

"We will greatly miss her contributions to our mission and her presence as colleague and friend," the Facebook post said.

WTVQ, the ABC-affiliate station in Lexington, said Odom earned her undergraduate degree from UK and had been teaching chemistry at the university since 2011.

