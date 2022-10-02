Kentucky native, actress performing National Anthem in ASL as Mickey Guyton sings it at Super Bowl LVI

Sandra Mae Frank is an actress and has been in shows like New Amsterdam and Zoey's Playlist, as well as the movie Multiverse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When you tune in for the Super Bowl this weekend, pay special attention to the American Sign Language (ASL) performer while Mickey Guyton sings the National Anthem.

That's Kentuckiana Sandra Mae Frank. Frank is an actress and has been in shows like New Amsterdam and Zoey's Playlist and the movie Multiverse.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, Frank is a graduate of the Kentucky School for the Deaf.

“We are proud that Sandra Mae is representing the commonwealth and our ASL community this weekend on the national stage,” said Beshear. “As Virginia Moore has taught us, there is nothing more important than inclusion, and Sandra Mae is ensuring that happens during one of our country’s biggest events.”

Frank credits the National Association of the Deaf on her Twitter for their support during her journey.

