Sponsors needed for KDE summer feeding program

Through the program, students who received free meals at school have access to nutritious meals during the summer months.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is looking for organization sponsors for its 2022 summer feeding program.

Families who rely on free to reduced-price meals during the school year have fewer options during the summer months. During this time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the KDE Summer Food Service Program help fill in those gaps to make sure that children stay fed. Meals are served in public areas like schools and community centers to make food more accessible for low-income families.

According to the KDE, for every seven free or reduced-price lunches a child receives during the school year, only one lunch is served in a summer month.

"Across the state there is a need for more summer meals for children and more sponsors to provide them," the KDE said in a press release.

Schools and non-profit organizations can sponsor the summer meal program to help provide free meals across the state. The KDE said sponsoring organizations must be one of the following:

A public or nonprofit private school food authority (including school districts)

A public or nonprofit private residential summer camp

A unit of a local, municipal, county or state government

A public or nonprofit private college or university

Other private nonprofit organization

Potential organizations interesting in sponsoring can attend a free online training session to learn more about the program. Registration is available here.

