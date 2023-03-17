Student brings 'medicated gummies' to JCPS elementary school, several students eat them

School officials said the student who brought the gummies will be "disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student brought "medicated gummies" to a Kentucky elementary school on Friday afternoon -- and several students ate them.

According to an email sent to families from Wilkerson Elementary School Principal Sara Alvey, the student handed them out to others in the class.

The email said the gummies "resembled candy."

When school officials found out, the email stated the school nurse "immediately" checked on the students, and they contacted the students' guardians. They also said they called EMS to check on each of the students in the class.

School officials said the student who brought the gummies will be "disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook."

It is currently unknown how the student obtained these gummies.

Here is the full email sent to Wilkerson Elementary families:

Dear Wilkerson Families,

The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. I'm writing to inform you about a situation impacting our school.

Today, a student brought medicated gummies to school and handed them out to other students in their class. The gummies resembled candy, and several students ingested them. When we found out what happened, our school nurse immediately checked on the students, and we contacted the students' guardians. As part of our safety protocol, we called EMS to check on each of the students in the class.

The student who brought the gummies to school will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook .

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8351.

We appreciate your partnership in helping us ensure that Wilkerson Elementary School is always a safe and welcoming place for our entire school community.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.