PROSPECT, Kentucky — On Thanksgiving night, a store clerk at a Thornton’s in Prospect was injured during a robbery.

According to Major Johnson of the Oldham County police, two men were involved in the robbery. One grabbed a case of cigarettes behind the counter, and they attempted to flee in a van.

The employee ran after the suspects and was struck by their van in the parking lot. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body and was transported to the hospital.

During the incident, the van also struck another vehicle in the parking lot.

The two men fled the scene, and police are looking for them.

If you have any information in this case, please call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-0111.

