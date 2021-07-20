Competition seeks ideas for bourbon surplus stillage

Gov. Beshear said the state is asking people for their best ideas to use a bourbon byproduct to create jobs and move the agritech industry forward.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to submit proposals for projects that expand the use of a bourbon distilling byproduct for a competition at the Distillers Grains Symposium on Oct. 25.

Beshear said Monday that the state is asking people for their best ideas to use the stillage in order to create jobs and move the agritech industry forward. Right now, stillage is mostly used in animal feed and supplements.

Applicants must submit proposals by Aug. 30. The proposal must highlight the financial, sustainable and environmental benefits of the solution and include estimations of how much the project will cost.

"We’re building a sustainable economy that works for all Kentuckians, and that includes ensuring our industries operate as efficiently as possible,” Gov. Beshear said.

Five winners will be selected to present to an audience of distillers and industry stakeholders at the Louisville symposium. The winner of the competition will be able to work alongside stakeholders to implement their idea, among other prizes.

You can submit your proposal and learn more information about the contest at BourbonReversePitch.com.

According to a press release, ten gallons of stillage are created for every gallon of bourbon made. As the number of bourbon distilleries grows, so does the amount of stillage produced. An estimated 96 gallons of stillage are produced at state facilities every year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.