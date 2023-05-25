Steph Curry launches Gentleman's Cut Kentucky bourbon

The four-time NBA champion was involved in every part of the Bourbon-making process, according to the brand.

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry is getting in the bourbon business right here in Kentucky.

Curry is launching "Gentleman's Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey", a project he says he was very involved in.

According to the brand, Curry didn't just play a role in the branding of the product, but he also participated and learned a lot about the distilling process of his bourbon.

Gentleman's Cut was distilled, aged and bottled by Gamer Changer Distillery in Boone County, Kentucky.

Gentleman's Cut bourbon was aged 5 to 7 years and bottled at 90 proof. Bottles of the new bourbon will soon be available worldwide.

The bourbon has earthy, spicy notes with hints of honey, vanilla, caramel, cocoa and toast, according to the brand.

