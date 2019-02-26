FRANKFORT, Ky. — Fire officials from across the state will meet in Frankfort on Tuesday to raise awareness on how many fire deaths Kentucky has experienced - and how most of them could have been prevented.

Last year, 49 people were killed in fires in Kentucky, and 8 more have died in 2019, according to the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs.

Fire chiefs from across the Commonwealth will be convening in the rotunda at 11 a.m. to kick off their first ever "Turn Your Attention to Fire Prevention" event.

The "Turn Your Attention" initiative began in 2014 in Alabama and has since spread to several other states including Georgia, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Front and center at Kentucky's event will be a commemoration of all 49 people who lost their lives in 2018.

"Many fire deaths are completely preventable," said Jordan Yuodis, Public Information Officer for Jefferson County Fire.

"So in addition to remembering those who have died, 'Turn Your Attention to Fire Prevention' will be an education and readiness campaign across the state."

Yuodis says two of the biggest problems firefighters see again and again are poor heating habits during cold winter months, like using stoves and space heaters improperly, and nonworking smoke detectors.

He wants everyone to know that firefighters are here to help. If you can't get working smoke detectors in your home, call up your local fire department.

"We're going to do everything we can do to prevent these from happening. So if it means calling and going to your house and installing a smoke detector for you, that's what we will do so we don't have to add a number to this, this number of fatalities already."

The "Turn Your Attention to Fire Prevention" kick-off event will take place on Tuesday, February 26 at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.

It starts at 11 a.m. and is free to attend.