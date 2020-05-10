State of Emergency in Louisville lifted, barriers removed

The rescinding of the State of Emergency will remove remaining barriers in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the issuing of an Executive Order to rescind the State of Emergency in enacted less than two weeks ago.

The State of Emergency was enacted in advance of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement in the Breonna Taylor case Sept. 23.

In a release, Fischer says the order was put in place to ensure space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement and to keep everyone safe.

Protesters took to the streets immediately after the announcement and more than 120 people were arrested the first night. Fischer implemented a city-wide curfew that was lifted Sept. 28.

The official lifting of the State of Emergency comes after some barriers in downtown were already taken away. Fischer said last week that remaining ones would be reassessed.

With this new order, remaining barriers on Fifth, Sixth, Jefferson and Liberty streets will be removed at Midnight Monday, and parking restrictions will be lifted.

