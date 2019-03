LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Court of Appeals has thrown out a lawsuit challenging the state’s ban for medical marijuana use.

The original lawsuit filed in 2017 against Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear argued criminalizing marijuana use for medical reasons violated rights to privacy.

The appeals court countered, saying the issue should be decided by lawmakers.

The attorney who filed the lawsuit says he plans to ask the state’s Supreme Court to get involved.