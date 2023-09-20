'We just want him back' | Spencer County father looking to get custody of son after house fire

Months after a house fire, Ron Cox is hoping to get his son, Christian, back. Christian's mom was found inside the house fire back in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — An entire community is feeling validated this week after a major break in a Taylorsville woman's case.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said two people were arrested on Monday in connection to the death of 35-year-old Christiana Walker. Walker's body was found in a house fire on Chatman Road back in May.

Police have not disclosed the manner in which Walker died or how the fire was started.

KSP said two Cincinnati natives, 22-year-old Kimberly Walton and 39-year-old Edet Wettee, were charged with her murder. Both are incarcerated in Ohio and will be extradited back to Kentucky.

Family members said Wettee was Walker's husband.

"It seemed like he had a motive for the longest," Ron Cox said.

Cox shares a son with Walker. Since May, he said he's worked to clear his name, while Wettee walked free.

According to KSP, detectives received warrants after the coroner determined Walker's death was a homicide. However, friends and loved ones say they believed the house fire was intentional and Wettee was connected to Walker's death all along.

"It's been on my heart for the longest that he did it because I know my son; he did nothing like that," Cox's mother, Cheryl, said.

Detectives said a child was in Wettee's custody at the time of his arrest. Cox said that's his 8-year-old son Christian, who Wettee took after his mother's body was found.

"I want to see my son. I haven't seen him in the longest," he said.

Cheryl said they just want him back.

"We miss Christian and he has a big family and we love him and we just want him back home," she said.

Police said Christian is currently in the care of the State of Ohio. Cox and his mother are working to bring him home.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.