University of Kentucky student arraigned after accusations of assault, hurling racial slurs at residence hall worker

A day after a viral video showing University of Kentucky senior Sophia Rosing using racial slurs and attacking a Black student, it has now gained national attention.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Disgusted and heartbroken.

That was the feeling among many students at Boyd Hall felt after learning a fellow student was verbally and physically assaulted.

Kylah Spring, who was working the desk at Boyd Hall early Sunday, shared her story to many social media outlets and asked others to spread it.

“This is a story that needs to be shared. This is something that needs to be talked about because this is not only happening on my campus, this is happening at universities all across the nation," she said. "We, as students of color, we should not have to face this type of discrimination. We should not have to face this type of violence.”

Spring handled the situation with grace and remained calm despite being hit and kicked throughout the video.

Rosing appeared in court Monday on charges of assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. If she posts bond, she is ordered to have no contact with the residence hall or Spring.

Mary P’Oryem, a Boyd Hall resident, prays Rosing remains behind bars.

"The idea of someone trying to assault me just because of the color of my skin, or because they're drunk and that's an excuse? I don't like that. Hopefully she'll stay in jail because that's not ok," she said. “It's honestly so tiring. This is not the first time, and I really doubt it will be the last time – this will happen again. The fact that there's not enough being done about it, that we can't even go to any institution or college without racism every day. It's draining and tiring."

UK released a statement saying they “strongly condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance” and said “the safety and well-being” of the UK community is their top priority.

The university also said they support all students, but senior Dominique Glenn disagrees.

“[They] love to always say they have diversity and all that, but what’s the point in saying it if the Black people here don’t even feel accepted,” he said. “If you say you have passion for us, handle it the way that you should.”

UK’s Office of Student Conduct said they immediately began the disciplinary review process after the incident surfaced. They said they are also working with the victims who were subject to the violence and racism to offer support.



However, they said they can’t comment legally on the disciplinary status of a students who is under review.

Several student groups and leaders have planned a march on campus to address the incident.

