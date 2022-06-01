Snow day! These Kentucky school districts are canceling class Friday

Grayson, Marion and Taylor County students won't have to do any online learning Friday as multiple inches of snow fall across Kentucky.

KENTUCKY, USA — Students in several Kentucky school districts will get to enjoy an "old-fashioned snow day" Friday after several inches of snow fell across the state Thursday.

As of 3:30 p.m., the following counties have canceled classes for Jan. 7. There will not be virtual instruction for these districts:

Bullitt County Schools

Grayson County Schools

LaRue County Schools

Marion County Schools

Meade County Schools

Taylor County Schools

Hardin County and Washington County Schools will have non-traditional instruction (NTI) Friday.

Several school districts in both Kentucky and southern Indiana canceled in-person instruction Wednesday evening in anticipation of Thursday's winter weather. Anywhere from 1" to 6" of snow is expected to fall across the state throughout the day with the heaviest accumulations south of the Kentucky Parkways.

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) in Louisville dismissed students early Thursday morning due to the inclement weather. The district has not yet made a decision for Friday.

The above list will be updated throughout the evening Thursday. For the latest updates on school closings and delays, click here.

