LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An investigation is underway after small plane made an emergency landing in Lexington.

Lexington Fire officials say the plane made an emergency landing near Blue Grass Airport Saturday afternoon for reported engine failure.

The plane landed at a field at Calumet Farm on Versailles Road.

Officials say the two people aboard that plane were coming to Lexington for the UK basketball game against Kansas.

They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

FAA investigators are expected to arrive Monday or Tuesday to determine the cause of that incident.