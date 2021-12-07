Police: Shots fired near Kentucky State Capitol during pursuit of suspects in stolen car investigation

Capitol police said the person arrested is from Louisville.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing several charges after an incident near the Kentucky State Capitol Tuesday morning.

His arrest happened after officers with the Frankfort Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car on Louisville Road. Police said during a search of the surrounding area officers located a suspected stolen vehicle behind a building on Leawood Drive. As officers tried to make contact with a person in the area of the car, he ran off, police said.

A witness alerted police to a second person they allegedly saw running from the area near where the suspected stolen car was found. When officers attempted to make contact, they said the person also ran away and they heard several gunshots being fired from that area.

Officers began a pursuit of the individual into a wooded area. Officers saw the person again along Shelby Street near Rockwood. When an officer attempted to make contact, police said the man ran onto Capital Annex property and through the parking garage.

He was located and detained by Kentucky State Police outside of the Capitol.

Police have identified the man as 23-year-old Joshua L. Gibson of Louisville. Gibson has been charged with two counts of Fleeing and Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot), Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000 (Auto), and Criminal Trespass, 2nd Degree.

