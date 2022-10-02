Event seeks donations for domestic violence shelters

A statement from Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear says Shop and Share will be held Saturday at Kroger stores across the state.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kroger and other grocery stores are participating in an event that aims to collect donations for domestic violence shelters around Kentucky.

A statement from Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear says Shop and Share will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 at Kroger stores across the state as well as select Food City, Super Dollar, IGA and Save-a-Lot locations.

Beshear encouraged people shopping at those locations to participate. The statement said shoppers can buy from a list of items needed by domestic violence shelters and then share by dropping them at each store’s collection site.

Shoppers can also find a mobile list via the “Shop and Share” QR Code displayed on signs throughout some stores. Some of the most frequently requested items include food, clothing, personal care items and baby care products.

"My primary mission as First Lady is to do all I can to better the lives of families and children across Kentucky. A safe and stable home environment is foundational to that mission,” Britainy Beshear said

Volunteers will deliver the donations to 15 regional shelters around the state. Donations made at stores in Jefferson, Bullitt and Oldham County will go to the Center for Women and Families in Louisville.

