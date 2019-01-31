LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – Following Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s comment about closing school during extremely cold temperatures, a Kentucky business is now selling a shirt that has “SOFT KENTUCKIAN” printed on the front of it.

Shop Local Kentucky said the shirts are now available as of Jan. 31. The business’ description for the shirt says, “Kentucky kids these days are so soft y’all.”

Governor Bevin is making headlines across the United States after he appeared on Terry Meiners’ 840 WHAS radio show on Jan. 29 to talk about seeking reelection and his ongoing effort to save the pension system. It was during the conversation Bevin brought up Kentucky schools canceling classes this week for cold temperatures.

Here is a part of the conversation:

Bevin: Now we cancel schools for cold? I mean...

Meiners: It's a deep freeze! This is serious business.

Bevin: C'mon now, there's no ice going with it or any snow. I mean, what happens to America? We're getting soft Terry, we're getting soft.

Bevin told Meiners he was being facetious but said, “It's better to err on the side of safe, but it does concern me a little bit that in America, on this and a number of any other fronts, we're sending messages to our young people that if life is hard, you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere in a warm place and wait until it stops being hard and that just isn't reality.”

On Thursday, Jan. 31, Bevin defended what he said during the radio show on Fox News with Martha MacCallum.

