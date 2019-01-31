LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Hold off until Saturday to get your groceries. The 10th Annual Shop and Share is Saturday at all Kentucky Krogers.

Governor Matt Bevin and First Lady Glenna Bevin helped promote the one-day goods drive at the Stonybrook Kroger on Jan. 31.

On Saturday, volunteers will provide shoppers with a list of items needed at domestic violence shelters and people can buy them right at the store.

The items will go to Kentucky's 15 domestic violence shelters.

Governor Matt Bevin at a Kroger to help promote Shop and Share. A one-day drive to help domestic violence shelters get the items they need.

WHAS11

"A few extra dollars and it’s a powerful way to change the lives of literally of thousands and thousands of our fellow Kentuckians,” Bevin said.



Governor Bevin did not take any questions. Political Editor Chris Williams ran after the Governor to ask about a tax on women's products, but the governor did not stop.

