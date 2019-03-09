FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Frankfort Police are investigating a shooting at a park which killed one person an injured two others.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:49 p.m. at East Frankfort Park. When police arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. That victim was transported to the hospital where they died.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

