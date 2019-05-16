GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school bus driver is accused of offering money to a female student to bare her breasts.

News outlets report the Barren County Sheriff's Department says 34-year-old Randall J. Hastedt was arrested Tuesday and is charged with attempted use of a minor in a sexual performance.

An arrest warrant said the juvenile reported the incident to a school resource officer at Barren County High School, who alerted a detective. The warrant says the driver offered the girl $20 to expose herself Monday afternoon while the bus was traveling to the juvenile's home.

Online jail records don't say whether Hastedt has an attorney.