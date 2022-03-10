Beloved Shepherdsville Police K-9 officer 'Dash' killed during investigation

While the K-9 attempted to restrain an alleged shoplifting suspect who shot at police, the man discharged his firearm striking the dog fatally.

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. — A Shepherdsville police K-9 was shot and killed during a shoplifting investigation, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP). Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a scene in Lebanon Junction Wednesday night, the Shepherdsville Police Department (SPD) said.

According to KSP, officers were responding to a call involving a shoplifting complaint at a Dollar General Store. When officers arrived, they found a man outside the store with a firearm.

The man began firing at police, officials said, he then fled the scene on foot.

A Shepherdsville K-9 unit found the suspect hiding nearby. While the K-9, named Dash, attempted to restrain the man, the man discharged his firearm striking the dog.

KSP said that officers with the SPD and Bullitt County Sheriff's Department returned fire, striking the man multiple times.

Officers gave the man medical attention and he was transported by EMS to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said on Facebook Thursday morning that Dash had been on patrol with the department for five years.

He said Dash did what he was trained to do: "track and apprehend a suspect and to protect his two-legged canine partner."

"That is exactly what Dash did," Chief McCubbin said. "Apprehended the suspect and gave his life to protect his partner."

Officials said that Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting.

