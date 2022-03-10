Shepherdsville Police K-9 fatally shot, suspect hit with gunfire

While the K-9 attempted to restrain a shoplifting suspect, who shot at police, the man discharged his firearm striking the dog fatally.

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. — An officer-involved shooting that resulted in a K-9 being killed and a suspect being hit with gunfire is being investigated by Kentucky State Police, officials said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a scene in Lebanon Junction Wednesday night, the Shepherdsville Police Department said.

According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a call involving a shoplifting complaint at a Dollar General Store. When officers arrived, they found a man outside the store with a firearm.

The man began firing at police, officials said, then he fled the scene on foot.

A Shepherdsville K-9 unit found the suspect hiding nearby. While the K-9, named Dash, attempted to restrain the man, the man discharged his firearm striking the dog.

KSP said that officers with the SPD and Bullitt County Sheriff's Department returned fire, striking the man multiple times.

Officers gave the man medical attention and he was transported by EMS to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting, officials said.

Our condolences to Chief McCubbin and our brothers and sisters of the Shepherdsville Police Department on the loss of... Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday, March 10, 2022

