SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Shelby County High School students honored a fallen classmate during their annual Grad Walk Thursday morning.

The walk took graduating seniors to other Shelby County schools that feed into the high school in an effort to encourage students to aim for high school graduation, and also for the seniors to get a glory walk.

Among the students, one carried a photo of former classmate Chandler Poppleton, who died after a car wreck in 2017. Poppleton's family recently started a petition to encourage the school to save a seat for her son at graduation after she said officials told her they would not.

RELATED: Mother hopes petition will encourage school to save a seat for her fallen son at graduation

Tina Poppleton Richie said the school initially said her son would not be honored at graduation because he did not have enough credits to graduate.

A week after starting the petition, Poppleton Richie said the high school is going to remember him at graduation with a moment of silence and mention in some speeches.

Shelby County High School graduation is Saturday, May 25th at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Fallen Shelby County High student to be remembered at graduation

►Contact reporter Hayley Minogue at hminogue@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@HayleyMinogueTV) and Facebook (@HayleyReporter).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.