SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Residents of an additional Kentucky county will be able to apply for a special driver's license that will be needed next fall to board domestic airline flights.

The Transportation Cabinet says Shelby County residents who have an existing driver's license, permit or personal identification may go to cabinet headquarters in Frankfort to apply for a Voluntary Travel ID that will meet Real ID requirements.

Current driver's licenses and ID cards and new standard ID cards will not be accepted to board domestic flights or access restricted federal buildings starting Oct. 1.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.