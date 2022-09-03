New charges filed against suspect in fatal home invasion

Shannon Gilday, 23, was charged on Saturday with strangulation and assault on a corrections officer, according to court records.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RICHMOND, Ky. — New charges have been filed against a Kentucky man accused of fatally shooting the daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker during a home invasion.

Shannon Gilday, 23, was charged on Saturday with strangulation and assault on a corrections officer, according to court records. He's accused of placing his forearm on the neck of a deputy jailer and causing him to have trouble breathing.

A not guilty plea was entered for Gilday on the new charges and he's due back in court on April 27.

Gilday was originally arrested in February after allegedly breaking into a multimillion-dollar Madison County home owned by former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan and shooting Jordan Morgan while she was asleep, according to court records and statements from Morgan.

He was indicted last week on charges of capital murder, attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal mischief.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.