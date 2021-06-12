City workers rescued from sewage lift in Marion County

Officials said two men were trapped 15-feet down in the sewage lift station in Lebanon on Thursday.

MARION COUNTY, Ky. — Two city workers in Lebanon, Kentucky were hospitalized this week after getting trapped in a sewage lift station.

Lebanon firefighters kicked into high gear on Thursday to rescue the two men after getting calls of people trapped in the hole.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the two men about 15-feet down.

Luckily, firefighters were able to reach and help them to safety.

EMS airlifted one of the men to the UK Medical Center in Lexington, the other was taken to Spring View Hospital and later to UofL Hospital.

Both men are also firefighters with the department.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

