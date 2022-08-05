Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body

The family wants to hold a celebration for Serenity Monday, Aug. 9 for her 5th birthday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday.

This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones.

She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.

The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is in charge of determining the cause of death, which hasn't been released yet.

Serenity’s mother and her mother’s boyfriend have been charged in connection with her death and hiding her body.

Serenity’s family is holding a birthday party for her on Aug. 9.

Serenity’s grandmother, Melody Roller, said they are doing a pinwheel event at Clear Creek Park in Shelbyville, which is the same place they did her balloon release.

People are invited to come and bring a pinwheel and ask people to be there between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

