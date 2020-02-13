FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to limit to three the number of managed care organizations hired by the state to run its massive Medicaid program.
The bill cleared the Senate on a 29-7 vote Wednesday. It heads to the House.
The state now has five managed care organizations handling most of the state's $11-billion-per-year Medicaid program.
The bill reflects widespread frustrations with those companies. Detractors say they cause higher administrative costs for health care providers.
The bill is moving through the legislature at a time the state is seeking bids from outside companies for about $8 billion in Medicaid business.
