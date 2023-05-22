Scott County deputy shot, killed during routine traffic stop

According to ABC 36 News, Deputy Caleb Conley was doing a routine traffic stop on Interstate 75 near the 127-mile marker.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deputy from Scott County, Kentucky was shot and killed on the interstate Monday afternoon.

According to ABC 36 News, Deputy Caleb Conley was doing a routine traffic stop on Interstate 75 near the 127-mile marker when he was shot.

Sheriff Tony Hampton said he leaves behind a wife and small children.

Conley was with the Scott County Sheriff's Office for about four years, and he was previously in the army according to ABC 36 News.

They said the family and sheriff's office is asking for prayers at this time.

