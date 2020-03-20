CHICAGO — Save A Lot plans to hire over 1,000 employees to immediately fill jobs throughout the country.

The grocer said recently displaced workers or those who have been temporarily laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to apply. Workers could start the same or next day.

"We know that there are many talented, displaced workers in our communities right now, and we want to bring as many as 1,000 new employees aboard quickly to help with this important work to serve our communities," Save A Lot CEO Kenneth McGrath said.

To learn more about job opportunities, text RecruitMe to 97211 or visit Save A Lot's website.

Walmart and Domino's have also announced they are hiring to meet demands during the COVID-19 outbreak. Walmart is hiring more than 150,000 new employees, and Domino's in the Greater Louisville area are looking to hire 620 team members.

