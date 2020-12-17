Man sentenced to 50 years for killing Savannah Spurlock

David Sparks pleaded guilty to acting alone in Spurlock's murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence earlier this month.

LANCASTER, Ky. — A Garrard County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Savannah Spurlock, a Kentucky mother who disappeared in January 2019.

David Sparks, 25, pleaded guilty to acting alone in Spurlock's murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence earlier this month. He admitted to tying Spurlock up, wrapping her in plastic bags and burying her in the yard of a Garrard County home owned by his family.

Spurlock's remains were found at the property some six months after her disappearance, the 23-year-old buried in a shallow grave. Police received a report of a foul odor coming from the area before investigating.

Shaq Smith, the father of three of Spurlock's children said that while there was relief that Sparks pleaded guilty, he does not believe 50 years is a fair trade for a life.

"I feel like it's a relief for everyone who was close to Savannah, that there will be no trial to sit through," Smith said. "But to me justice wasn't served."

A judge handed down the sentence Thursday. Sparks was not eligible for the death penalty.

