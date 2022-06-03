Louisville woman ejected from her vehicle in crash dies in hospital, police say

Police say the woman was ejected from her vehicle. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she later died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say one woman is dead following a fatal crash Saturday evening.

Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division and Traffic Unit responded to the single-vehicle accident around 9:30 p.m. on I-264 Eastbound.

Police said that preliminary reports revealed that the woman was heading eastbound on I-264 when she, for an unknown reason, lost control of her Chevy Cruze near the Taylor Boulevard exit.

An LMPD spokesperson said the woman was ejected from the vehicle when it came to rest in the grassy median.

She was then transported to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, but police said she died late Saturday night.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was the sole occupant and only vehicle involved in the accident, police say.

