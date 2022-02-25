Louisville lights up the Big Four Bridge in support of Ukraine

The bridge will be lit up blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag from Feb. 25 through Feb. 27.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials have announced they will be lighting up the city's Big Four Bridge in the colors of the Ukraine flag this weekend.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave Russian troops orders to invade Ukraine after weeks of building tension.

"Waterfront Park is a public space where the Commonwealth's broad community can reflect, demonstrate, engage and mourn as a collective," officials said in a press release.

The Big Four Bridge has previously been lit up bright green during the COVID-19 pandemic to show support for those lost due to the deadly virus.

"Tonight," officials said. "Waterfront Park will light the Big Four Bridge blue and yellow in support of Ukraine and their citizens."

The bridge will continue to shine blue and yellow throughout the weekend, starting Feb. 25 through Feb. 27.

