'We will all feel it.' | Beshear urges unity amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Russia has officially begun a full-scale invasion of Ukraine following weeks of tension.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the effects of Russia's "unprovoked attacks" are reverberating around the world on Thursday.

United States President Joe Biden and other global leaders have said they will be announcing "severe" sanctions against Russia following Wednesday night's invasion.

"These are aimed at wrecking the Russian economy and thus stopping the aggression," Beshear said.

But the governor noted that although Kentucky troops may not be on the ground in Ukraine, Kentuckians may still feel the effects of the eastern European conflict.

"We will feel some of this in Kentucky," he said. "We will be called upon to endure things like higher gas prices. This is a small price to pay to stop this act of aggression, though I understand, we will all feel it."

Let us stand united as Americans during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine. 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 24, 2022

Beshear said now is the time for patriotism and unity.

"This should be a reminder that we have real enemies overseas that want to harm us and others," he said. "That we are not each other's enemies."

He said that Kentuckians are tough enough, "we have proven it the last couple of years," Beshear said.

"We can take on whatever is out there, but we must be resolute."

