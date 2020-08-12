Santa's helper brings cheer to Mt. Washington residents on garbage truck

There's no job too small - or smelly - for Santa's helpers!

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Some of us are baking cookies or decorating the tree to get into the Christmas spirit, but one of Santa's helpers is preparing for the holiday in a different way.

Tyler Lilly, a Rumpke Waste & Recycling team member, went all out to bring a little holiday cheer to the people along his trash route in Mt. Washington.

Rumpke said Lilly has been on a convert mission to help Santa with his "Naughty or Nice" list. The company said residents were pleased with Lilly's visits and took photos and videos of him as he passed by.

Check out the photos and videos provided by Rumpke of Lilly's ride.

