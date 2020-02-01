BEDFORD, Ky. — Rumpke Waste & Recycling has asked drivers to slow down when driving near waste vehicles after an employee was severely injured on New Year's Eve.

The company said Sheldon Morris, a former Taylorsville-Spencer County firefighter, was hit by another vehicle while working along Highway 421 in Trimble County. Morris was airlifted to a hospital where he was treated for severe injuries.

Rumpke said nine drivers were injured in similar accidents in 2019, three of whom sustaining serious injuries.

“Our drivers perform an essential service,” said Bridgett Biggs, area safety manager. “However, factors like inattention and distracted driving by motorists continue to put these hard-working individuals at risk daily.”

The "Slow Down to Get Around" law passed in 2017 requires motorists to slow down or move out of the way of waste and recycling vehicles with flashing, oscillating or rotating lights. There is no current punishment for breaking the law.

