Caught on video | Kentucky man OK after truck catches fire, leaving him without brakes or ability to stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video does not have sound.

A driver in Rockcastle County is unharmed after a scary moment caught on video.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department said their chief, David Bales, was on his way to the fire station Friday morning when he was met by a truck on fire.

The driver was headed north on Highway 25 approaching Mount Vernon when the chief noticed the fire coming from the hood and engine compartment area of the truck.

An official with the department told WHAS11 News that fire crews hadn’t been notified at the time and the chief was able to turn around and located the vehicle while calling for an engine to respond.

They said the driver was making every attempt to stop the vehicle but the fire had disabled everything besides the steering.

The man was finally able to stop in the yard of a home on West Main Street, three miles from the location where the chief initially noticed the truck on fire.

Fire crews tried to put out the fire with extinguishers but needed a hose line due to its intensity.

The man was not harmed in the incident and the truck was a total loss.

Mount Vernon is about 128 miles southeast of Louisville.

