Funding announced for road projects in nearly 50 Kentucky communities

Projects include resurfacing deteriorating roads, storm drain work and a connector road for economic development in Bourbon County.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that nearly $12 million will be made available to dozens of Kentucky communities for street and road repairs.

Beshear said on Thursday that $11.8 million in discretionary transportation funding would go to support 177 projects in 33 counties and 13 cities. Projects include resurfacing deteriorating roads, storm drain work and a connector road for economic development in Bourbon County.

Beshear says improving transportation infrastructure in the communities will directly benefit those who live and work there.

“One way we build a better Kentucky is by making our streets and roads better,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding enables 46 cities and counties to upgrade pavements and improve local transportation infrastructure, which will directly benefit Kentuckians in these communities.”

Each project was chosen by the KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid based on safety, traffic volume and economic impact.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.