LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s been 8 weeks since Savannah Spurlock was last seen leaving a bar in Lexington.

The community came together in Richmond at Eastside Community Church on Saturday to hold a vigil for the missing mother of four.

Spurlock has recently given birth to twins before her Jan. 4 disappearance.

The mother of four was last seen on January 4.

Richmond Police

Family asked those who could not attend the vigil to light a candle and post it on social media with the hashtag, Savannah Strong.

The three men who were last seen with her have been questioned, however, there have not been any arrests or charges.

RELATED: Search for missing Kentucky mother continues

RELATED: Police searching for missing Kentucky mother

RELATED: Grandmother Begs for Return of Missing Kentucky Mom of 4