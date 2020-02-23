LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two months after 21 horses were found dead in Floyd County, Kentucky, the reward for information leading to an arrest has increased.

Several organizations and donors originally were offering a $15,000 reward but that amount has now increased to $23,000.

The horses were shot and killed near a strip mine in Eastern Kentucky in late December.

Three horses are recovering at Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, Kentucky.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the shooting.

If you have information, you are asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 886-6171..

