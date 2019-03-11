LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky veteran was given a surprise worth thousands of dollars during a race.

Shawn Riley was joined by his family to pick up their new car at the annual VA 5K.

Riley served for 12 and a half years and retired from the military for medical reasons.

That’s when he and his family were connected with the Military Warrior Support Foundation.

They provide veterans with mortgage free homes, payment free cars and outdoor adventures.

Riley says the gift will help support their family without the financial burden of a new car.

“The reason it's so important to me is I’m a retired Army sergeant major. I served 25 years. I’ve spent a lot of times in combat with our guys and girls and I’ve devoted the rest of my life to helping so for me it's a way of giving back to the hero's that mean so much to me,” he said.



The 5K also benefits the Lexington Fisher House Building Project which is scheduled for ground breaking next fall.

It is a home where military and veterans' families stay for free while their loved ones are in the VA Hospital.

