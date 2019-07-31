MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — A fun weekend camping trip at Mammoth Cave turned into a nightmare for one couple when a person close to their campsite fired shots into the woods because he claimed he saw Bigfoot.

Brad Ginn and Madelyn Durand said they woke up in the middle of the night Sunday, July 28, to strange noises when they met a man who said something destroyed his campsite.

"They said it was also Bigfoot country which seemed a little weird that they would say that," Ginn said.

The man said they would be searching for what destroyed their campsite, warning the couple to be careful.

"He said I hope you have weapons and then he flashed his gun at us and was like, 'I have this so if anything happens to you then just yell and I'll come," Durand said.

The couple decided to head back to their tent, but moments later, they heard gun shots. Ginn and Durand said they dialed 911 and met up with park rangers at their car five miles away.

Mammoth Cave officials said rangers did respond, making contact with the couple and the man with a gun.

"Mammoth Cave National Park law enforcement rangers responded to a reporting of an individual with a fire arm in one of our back country camp sites," Schroer said. "It is an ongoing investigation at this time."

Officials said there are no threats to the park, and Mammoth Cave is safe to visit.

