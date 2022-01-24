Woman rescued after falling 25 feet at Red River Gorge

The 25-year-old woman was carried out of the gorge by the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team after falling and injuring her lower body and wrist.

SLADE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after falling 25 feet while hiking at Red River Gorge over the weekend.

According to Wolfe County Search and Rescue, their team responded to the area of the Hopewell Arch around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call about a woman who had fallen.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman who was suffering from injuries to her lower body and wrist. She was alert, but in "significant pain and very cold," the rescue team said.

First responders helped splint her injuries and placed her in a thermal wrap to carry her half a mile out of the gorge. A release from the rescue organization said the team had to navigate through several low angles and a creek because of where she fell and the frozen trail conditions.

The woman was taken to the hospital to continue her recovery.

The search and rescue team posted an extra note of thanks to the person who made the 911 call because it helped expedite the woman's rescue.

It is unclear how the woman fell.

