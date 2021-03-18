Kentucky issuing REAL IDs again after pandemic pause, here's how to get yours

There are 15 Driver Licensing Regional Office in Kentucky that are accepting appointments and some walk-ins.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Jan. 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic put a lot of things on pause last year, including the REAL ID rollout. Federal officials pushed back the original deadline back a year, so the new deadline to get your REAL ID is October 1, 2021.

After that deadline, a REAL ID or other accepted form of identification will be needed to fly commercially in the U.S., enter federal buildings or military bases that require identification. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expected to provide more details about REAL ID on Thursday, March 18.

Kentucky is in the process of reopening Driver Licensing Regional Offices across the state after a lengthy closure due to the pandemic. Masks will be required and social distancing will be followed in all branches.

To avoid crowds, there will be very few walk-in appointments available. Making an appointment online ahead of time is highly recommended. All locations are open to Kentucky residents Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are 15 locations in Kentucky that are accepting appointments and some walk-ins. The Catlettsburg office and at Louisville's Bowman Field are by appointment only.

Louisville's Buechel Station office is for non-U.S. citizens only and walk-ins are not accepted at this time.

You can see a full list of open locations, including where to make appointments, at drive.ky.gov.

When you go to your appointment, you need to make sure you have the right documents. The Drive Kentucky website includes a document quiz to help you figure out which ones you need.

For a Kentucky driver's license, permit and ID card, you will need proof of identity (birth certificate, passport, etc.), proof of social security number and proof of residency (lease/rental agreement, mortgage statement, insurance policy, etc.). You may also need additional documents if you are moving from another state, if you are under 18 or if you are a military veteran. See the full list here.

