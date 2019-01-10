LEXINGTON, Ky. — (WHAS11)- The University of Kentucky Police Department recently issued an alert after they say there was a report of a rape on campus.
Campus police say a female student tells them she was sexually assaulted by a male student inside a residence hall Sept.29 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
Officers do say the victim knows the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
