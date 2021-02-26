Former UK basketball player Randolph Morris indicted for wire fraud, tax violations

The indictment says from 2010 to 2017 Morris did not report more than $13 million made while playing in the Chinese Basketball Association.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former UK basketball player Randolph Morris, who played in Lexington from 2004 to 2007, has been indicted on charges of wire fraud and making false statements on his federal tax returns.

The indictment says from 2010 to 2017 Morris did not report more than $13 million he made while playing in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The indictment, which came out of Kentucky, says Morris owes the state more than $400,000 in tax revenue. It claims he turned in false income reports while playing for the Beijing Ducks.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Morris could face 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of wire fraud, as well as a maximum of three years for making false statements on tax returns.

